Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy in North Carolina

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 1-year-old boy in North Carolina, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 1-year-old Jonathan Lee Vaughan.

The alleged abductor is 26-year-old Brittany Nicole Stanford.

The suspect was last seen at the McDonald’s on Russ Avenue in Waynesville and may be driving a white 2015 Lexus RX350 with NC license tag number EFN-7785.

It is unknown where the suspect and the abducted child may be going.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 452-6600.