1 dead in wreck involving car and motorcycle on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person has died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car in Greensboro late Wednesday night.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on East Wendover Avenue and resulted in East Wendover being closed from Elwell to Sykes avenues until early Thursday morning.

Police said the motorcyclist died. Two people in the car sustained minor injuries. Police have not released any names.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

The portion of East Wendover Avenue that had been shut down reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.