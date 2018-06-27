× Woman convicted of threatening KFC worker over missing mashed potatoes, ‘I will come down and shoot you’

COWRA, Australia – A woman has been convicted of threatening to shoot a KFC employee over missing mashed potatoes and gravy in her meal.

The Cowra Guardian reported that Emily Samuel, 46, from Cowra west of Sydney, called the restaurant and made the threat in February after ordering a meal on the restaurant’s app.

“I will come down and shoot you,” she reportedly said. The restaurant closed early that day as a safety precaution.

Samuel was sentenced last week and ordered to enter a good behavior bond. She previously plead guilty to a charge of intimation causing fear.

“There’s 10,000 consumer complaints made every day but they don’t make threats of harm,” Magistrate Michael O’Brien said. “It’s a brain snap.”