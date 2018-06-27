Woman charged after Thomasville crash severely injures 73-year-old man, 3-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville police have released new details on a crash that left a 73-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy severely injured.

Kelly Michelle Lambert, 37, of Thomasville, is charged with driving while impaired.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Baptist Children’s Home Road at Optimist Park Road.

According to Thomasville police, a 2012 Ford Flex SE driven by Lambert was traveling north on Baptist Children’s Home near Optimist Park Road.

Lambert crossed the double center lines and hit a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup head-on, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Steven Odell Davis, 73, of Archdale, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with severe injuries and is listed in critical condition. Thomasville police said Davis was wearing his seat belt, which prevented further injury.

A 3-year-old boy in Lambert's back seat was also severely injured and taken by AirCare to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The child is listed in critical condition.

Lambert received a minor injury and was arrested after the crash.

Thomasville police said Lambert was not wearing a seat belt and did not have the child properly restrained in a car seat.