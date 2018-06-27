× Winston-Salem man convicted in fatal crash drove 4 miles in wrong direction on U.S. 52 before wreck that killed 80-year-old woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Winston-Salem man convicted in a fatal crash drove four miles the wrong way on U.S. 52 before the wreck that killed an 80-year-old woman.

Roberto Jose Lemus Martinez, 28, passed three exits at about 70 mph before crashing into another car on June 15, 2017, confirmed Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on U.S. 52 about a mile away from the Germanton Road exit and resulted in the death of Dollie Jean Lawrence High.

Martinez pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.

Judge George Bryan Collins sentenced Martinez to 13 years and one month to 16 years and nine months in prison.

Investigators said he was speeding and his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit during the crash.