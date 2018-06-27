Toddler airlifted to hospital after head-on wreck in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A toddler was airlifted to the hospital after a truck and another vehicle crashed in Thomasville on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the wreck at Optimist Park Road and Baptist Children’s Home Road at about 12:30 p.m.

A white Ford was headed north on Baptist and crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on, according to Thomasville police.

A 3-year-old boy was inside the Ford and was airlifted to Brenner’ Children Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the driver of the Ford to swerve.

It took about 45 minutes for crews to clear the roadway.