Suspect arrested after man found dead in Greensboro roadway in 2016

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Greensboro in 2016, according to an arrest warrant.

Carlos Lamar Brown, 37, of Lumberton, is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Wiley Street at about 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2016, in reference to a report of a subject down in the roadway.

Arriving officers found 29-year-old Renwick Earl Davis suffering from head trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Dispatch confirmed that he had been shot.

No bond our court date information for Brown has been released.