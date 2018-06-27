× Randolph County man wins ‘Extreme’ $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Randolph County man is celebrating after he played the Extreme Millions scratch-off game and won $1 million.

Jessie Knight, of Ramseur, bought the $30 ticket at Ready Mart Inc. on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro.

He had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $423,015.

Extreme Millions launched in December 2016 with four $10 million prizes, and 22 $1 million prizes. One top prize and five $1 million prizes remain. Players can also enter their tickets for a chance to win $1 million in two more Extreme Millions second-chance drawings.