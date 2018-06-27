Preparing delicious hot dogs this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WORKS CHICAGO-STYLE DOG

The Chicago dog is as much a Windy City icon as Wrigley Field and the Sears Tower. Topped with a mountain of veggies, it’s said to be “dragged through the garden.”

While the exact toppings may vary – some recipes call for lettuce, cucumbers or even cheese sauce – one thing that Chicagoans agree on? Absolutely no ketchup. Ever.

Naturally, we didn’t try to reinvent the culinary wheel here. Our recipe calls for all the classics. Pickles, tomatoes, onions, relish, yellow mustard and a dash of magic dust: celery salt. The only difference? The addition of 100% all-beef Nathan’s beef franks, of course!

15 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dogs

Hot dog buns

Yellow mustard

Chopped yellow onions and beefsteak tomatoes

Sweet pickle relish

Dill pickle spear

Dash celery salt

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan-fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 2

Finely chop the onions, and dice up the tomatoes or cut them into wedges.

Famous Tip: For richer, deeper flavor, marinate the tomatoes and onions in red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper, and garlic for 1-2 hours.

STEP 3

Assemble your dog! Nestle dog into the bun. Generously drizzle or spoon mustard over the entire dog. Top with tomatoes and onions mix, then add a heaping spoon of relish.

Nestle pickle spear on one side of dog,. Sprinkle celery salt over all to finish.

THE EMPIRE NEW YORK DOG

Hungry for a taste of the Big Apple? You’ll love these juicy Nathan’s hot dogs topped simply with sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. It’s the 100-year Original New York hot dog recipe made with NYC’s most famous frank!

15 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Spicy brown mustard

Sauerkraut

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan-fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 2

Assemble your dog! Nestle dog into the bun, then spoon or drizzle spicy brown mustard over the top.

Generously top entire dog with sauerkraut – homemade, store-bought or in full NYC style with Nathan’s New York Cut Sauerkraut.

NEW YORK DELI REUBEN DOG

Mouthwatering Nathan’s hot dogs. Melty Swiss cheese. Tangy sauerkraut. And creamy Thousand Island dressing. This is our take on the New York deli classic. One bite, and you’ll forget all about the sandwich version!

15 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Thousand Island dressing

Swiss cheese

Nathan’s Sauerkraut

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan-fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 2

Assemble your dog! Nestle dog into the bun, then lay Swiss cheese slices over. Top with a heaping amount of sauerkraut, then generously pour Thousand Island dressing over all.

MOUTHWATERING BLT DOG

Crispy bacon. Crunchy lettuce. Fresh tomato. Creamy mayo. They said nothing could top this classic combination. They were wrong. Next time you’re craving a BLT, try it Nathan’s style. Swap the bread for a bun, add a Nathan’s 100% all-beef frank, and dig in. You can thank us later!

25 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Crispy bacon

Shredded lettuce

Tomato slices

Mayonnaise

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Start by cooking the bacon. The best way? In the oven – no grease splatters, easier cleanup and bacon that’s evenly cooked.

Preheat oven to 400°F. On a foil-covered sheet pan, bake for 15–20 minutes, depending on your desired crispiness.

Dry on paper towels. Rough-chop or crumble each strip into medium-sized pieces.

STEP 2

While the bacon sizzles, cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan-fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 3

Prepare the lettuce and tomato. Wash and dry both. Discard any wilted or discolored outer lettuce leaves.

If using a whole head of lettuce (such as iceberg), remove core, halve and quarter the head, then slice one wedge into thin strips. If using romaine, slice off the bottom of the stalk, then slice leaves crosswise into strips. Next, halve and quarter the tomato, slice out the stem, then cut each quarter into slices.

STEP 4

Assemble your dog! Spread mayo inside both sides of the bun and nestle your dog inside. Layer shredded lettuce and tomato slices over and around dog, then generously top with bacon pieces. Enjoy!

HOT AND SPICY FIESTA DOG

Make your taste buds do the tango with this fiery, Mexican-inspired hot dog. Topped with zippy, fresh salsa and melty cheese sauce, this crowd-pleasing recipe is sure to spice things up at your next fiesta!

15 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Spicy Mexican salsa

Coney Island Cheddar Cheese Sauce Hot Dog Topping

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 2

Heat up the cheese sauce in the microwave according to the package instructions – about 1 minute.

STEP 3

Assemble your dog! Nestle dog into the bun. Top with a heaping spoonful of salsa (or two). Pour the cheese sauce over all – don’t be shy about it!

Famous Tip: Want a tamer hot dog for your tots? Swap spicy salsa with a milder blend!

HOMESTYLE MAC AND CHEESE DOG

Torn between hot dogs and mac and cheese for dinner? Why not have both? Smother Nathan’s Famous hot dogs with ooey-gooey mac and cheese for the perfect weeknight comfort dish.

45 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Macaroni and cheese (boxed or homemade)

Toasted Italian breadcrumbs

Homemade Mac and Cheese:

1 pound elbow macaroni

1 1/2 cups mild cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups milk

Salt and pepper to season

1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

(Makes about 3 cups)

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Love the classic, cheesy flavor of boxed mac and cheese? Go for it! Boxed, homemade, frozen – there’s no wrong way to top your Nathan’s with mac and cheese.

Either way, start with the mac and cheese. Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain when complete. Return to pot and finish according to the box instructions.

Going the homemade route? In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, then whisk in the flour and cook for 3–5 minutes, stirring until it thickens.

Next, slowly add in the milk and whisk till smooth. Bring to a simmer. Simmer on medium to medium high until sauce starts to thicken, stirring constantly, approximately 3–5 minutes. Lower heat and stir in shredded cheeses. Continue to stir and cook on low until all cheese is melted.

Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Return drained pasta to original pot, then slowly pour cheese sauce over and mix thoroughly. Keep warm on low before hot dog assembly.

STEP 2

Cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan-fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 3

Toast the breadcrumbs. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread breadcrumbs in a shallow baking pan and bake in the middle of the oven, stirring occasionally, until golden, 10–15 minutes.

STEP 4

Assemble your dog! Nestle dog into the bun, generously spoon macaroni and cheese over the entire dog, and finish with a sprinkling of breadcrumbs.

GARDEN LOVER PEPPERS AND ONIONS DOG

Freshen up your hot dog routine with this veggie lover’s recipe, featuring healthy sautéed peppers and sweet onions. It all comes together in 30 minutes or less!

30 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Sautéed green peppers

Sautéed red peppers

Sautéed red onions

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Prep those veggies! Wash and dry all. For the bell peppers, cut off the top and bottom, then halve. Cut away the membrane and seeds, then cut into thin strips lengthwise. Peel the onion, halve, then cut into thin slices.

STEP 2

Sauté the veggies. In a large skillet, preferably nonstick, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon unsalted butter over medium heat. Add the peppers and onions, sprinkle all with salt and pepper, and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 7–10 minutes, until soft and golden brown.

STEP 3

While the veggies sauté, cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan-fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 4

Assemble your dog! Nestle dog into the bun, then generously top with sautéed veggies.

DELUXE NACHO DOG

This is nacho average hot dog. Loaded to the max with nacho cheese, sour cream, chives, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes and lettuce, this easy-to-make, tried-and-true recipe is sure to please a party – or the whole family.

15 MINS4-8 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

Hot dog buns

Hot dogs

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomato

Diced red onion

Jalapeño peppers

Chives

Coney Island Cheddar Cheese Sauce Hot Dog Topping

Sour cream

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Prep your veggies. Wash and dry all.

If using a whole head of lettuce (such as iceberg), remove core, halve and quarter the head, then slice one wedge quarter into thin strips. If using romaine, slice off the bottom of the stalk, then slice leaves crosswise into strips.

Dice the tomato and red onion. Remove the jalapeño stems then slice. Chop the chives.

Famous Tip: Looking to really bring the heat? Slice up a jalapeño and toss all in a skillet on medium heat with a bit of olive oil and salt and pepper. Cook until slices start to blacken. Cooking them brings out an even deeper level of spice!

STEP 2

Cook your hot dogs your favorite way. We suggest pan-fried with butter! See how to cook the perfect hot dog.

STEP 3

Heat up the cheese sauce in the microwave according to the package instructions – about 1 minute.

STEP 4

Assemble your dog! Nestle dog into the bun, then go to town on the toppings (just like you would a pile of nachos).

Start with a generous amount of cheese sauce, spooned over the entire dog, then layer lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Add a large dollop of sour cream. Finish with a sprinkle of chives. Olé!