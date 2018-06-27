× Police looking for 2 men accused of robbing Burlington gas station at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a gas station in Burlington at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Speedway at 1407 Maple Ave. shortly after 11 p.m., according to a Burlington police press release.

Two armed men entered, demanded and took the money and left, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

One suspect was wearing a black coat, black mask, sunglasses, grey shoes, red pants and a light blue cap.

The other was wearing a black mask, sunglasses, a grey short-sleeve shirt over a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants and light brown boots.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.