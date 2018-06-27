× Local ghost hunters say they’ve cracked the case of mysterious hitchhiker under the overpass, ‘Lydia is actually Annie L. Jackson’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In places all over the country, on lonely roads where young women have died, tales emerge and are embellished, born from the tragedy of their deaths, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

In the Triad, the story goes something like this:

A man drives along old High Point Road (now Main Street) near an underpass in Jamestown one night. It’s foggy, a little rainy. His headlights illuminate a shadowy figure in the distance. He can barely make it out. As he gets closer, he fixes his stare, sure his eyes are betraying him. It’s a ghostly woman with long hair cascading down her white dress.

She lifts her arm, motioning for him to stop.

Sometimes, the story stops here.

