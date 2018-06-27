× Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, dead at 89

LOS ANGELES – Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, died early Wednesday morning, according to TMZ. He was 89.

The late pop music legend’s dad was hospitalized with terminal cancer in June and has been battling health problems for years.

Joe Jackson had a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015. Doctors implanted a pacemaker.

Joe Jackson engineered the careers of The Jackson 5, and then Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson as solo artists.

He was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame the class of 2014.

Michael Jackson, 50, died after going into cardiac arrest June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles