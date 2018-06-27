× Greensboro police identify man shot, killed at Margate on Cone apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the person who was shot and killed at Margate on Cone apartments Monday.

Vincent Roland, 24, died on Monday afternoon, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.

The shooting happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the apartment complex at 900 E. Cone Blvd. Another victim was also shot and is still in the hospital.

This was one of three fatal shootings Monday.

Michael Jaytuan Ingram, 28, of Greensboro, was killed in a shooting at Sumner Ridge Apartments Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, Darren Denard Herbin, 36, of Greensboro, was shot and killed in the area of Freeman Mill Road and Florida Street.