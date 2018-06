Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A divorced North Carolina couple won $1 million on Tuesday night’s episode of Fox’s “Beat Shazam.”

Ryan Walton and Donna Natosi beat two other couples to win the grand prize in a timed "Name That Tune"-style contest hosted by Jamie Foxx.

The $1 million song was Sheryl Crow's “Soak Up the Sun” and Natosi got it.

The show airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox.