× Dead body found at home linked to NFL player Janoris Jenkins

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — A body discovered Tuesday at a New Jersey home associated with NFL player Janoris Jenkins has been identified as a 25-year-old man who had been living at the residence, prosecutors said.

Roosevelt Rene was a family friend of the residents of the home in Fair Lawn, north of Newark, according to acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

The cause and manner of Rene’s death has yet to be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office, Calo’s statement said.

A search of property records shows the Fair Lawn home is the most recent address listed for the 29-year-old Jenkins, a cornerback with the New York Giants.

Neither Jenkins nor a representative for the New York Giants could be reached Tuesday.

Citing sources, ESPN reported Jenkins is aware of the investigation. The NFL player was not home when the body was discovered. He has been in Florida since the end of the Giants minicamp two weeks ago, ESPN said.