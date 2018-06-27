× Burlington police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ stabbing suspect

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Hakeem Aljuwon Willis, 24, of Burlington, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On Tuesday, Burlington police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Center Avenue.

A male victim was driven to Alamance Regional Medical Center with multiple stab wounds where he was treated and released for injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

On Wednesday, Willis was identified as a suspect.

Willis is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on Willis’ location is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.