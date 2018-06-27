× Body of man possibly hit by vehicle found on road in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington said that the body of a man found on a road Tuesday night may have been hit by a vehicle.

The body of James Basili Hhando, 76, was found in the 1900 block of South Mebane Street near Trail Eight shortly before 10 p.m.

The cause of Hhando’s death is currently unknown and there is no information about the possible vehicle, according to a Burlington police press release.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.