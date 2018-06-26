× Woman walking across the street in Greensboro dies after being hit by a car

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A woman died after she was walking across a street in Greensboro on Monday night and was hit by a car.

Tasha Nowlan, 45, of Greensboro, was hit by a silver Chrysler 300 headed east of East Gate City Boulevard shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Nowlan was walking across East Gate City between Watson and Macon streets headed south. She was taken to a hospital and died.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Chrysler, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The ongoing investigation is being investigated by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.