Wildlife officials looking for whoever ran over several turtle nests on a beach in Florida

SIESTA KEY, Fla. – Wildlife officials in Florida are looking for somebody who ran over several turtle nests on a beach.

WTVT reported that seven staked turtle nests and one newly laid nest were run over with either an ATV or a golf cart Thursday at Siesta Key Beach.

The nests are federally protected and the person responsible could face fines or jail.

“They already face so much as for having the odds stacked against them,” said Coquina Homer, a biological technician at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, according to the TV station. “It’s important that human involvement is only positive. Where we are working to protect them instead of hurting them in any way.”