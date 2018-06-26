× North Carolina high school teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student

APEX, N.C. — An Apex High School teacher has resigned after a video appeared to show him choking a student.

WTVD reported that Brian Kelley resigned effective June 15, according to Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten.

Kelley was suspended with pay since May 25, when the video of the incident surfaced online.

Kelly was hired in 2004 and taught health and physical education and coached track.