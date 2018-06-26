× Man critically injured in shooting at apartment complex dies; third shooting death in Greensboro-area in less than 24 hours

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A man who was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday has died, the third deadly shooting in the Greensboro area in less than 24 hours.

The latest shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at Sumner Ridge Apartments at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane just south of the Greensboro city limits.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

There was also a fatal shooting at another apartment complex, the Margate on Cone apartments at 900 E. Cone Blvd., at about 3:40 p.m. earlier that day

When officers arrived to Margate, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting their names have not been released.

Officers also responded to a call of multiple shots fired shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Freeman Mill Road and Florida Street. In that case, Darren Denard Herbin, 36, of Greensboro, was killed.

Police are working to make arrests in all the cases, which are all are being investigated as homicides.

Officials said the cases are not currently believed to be connected.