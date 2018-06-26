Man charged with breaking and entering, sexual battery at Greensboro senior living community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A strange knock at the door led to an unwelcome visitor.

On June 23, a Greensboro man approached several units at Aldersgate Apartments, a senior living community.

Martell Brothern eventually made his way into two different women’s homes.

“It scared me to death when I got to thinking about it. It just scared me, anything could of happened,” said Nancy Vaughn, a resident of the community.

Vaughn was going about her day when she says Brothern knocked on her door and asked for a glass of water while he waited for his grandmother.

Brothern entered her home while she was in the kitchen grabbing water, but Vaughn says she wasn’t alarmed until the two were sitting on the couch and he made an inappropriate comment.

“'How long has it been since you’ve seen a man’s genitals?' Well I lost it when he said that. I jumped up and said get the bleep out of my house,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn later learned that Brothern had entered another woman’s home in the community and groped her chest.

At the end of April, Brothern was charged with indecent exposure, but mental health professionals found him not mentally fit to proceed to trial.

“Mentally ill people have the same constitutional rights as other people. They can’t just be locked up for no reason at all because we think they might be getting ready to do something wrong,” Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said.

The District Attorney’s Office says if the individual is not a danger to themselves or others there is no definite commitment.

“I don’t know if he needs medication, but I really don’t feel like it was the lack of medication. You know he knew what he was doing. He had it all figured out and I was dumb enough to let him in,” Vaughn said.

Brothern is charged with breaking and entering and sexual battery. His next court date is Aug. 17.