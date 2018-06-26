× High Point man admits to Greensboro killing; searched the Internet for guidance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A judge learned this week that a man accused of killing his girlfriend and cutting up her body had searched the Internet for ways to plan her death and how to escape prosecution, the News & Record reported.

Desmond Laquan Pendergrass, 26, of High Point pleaded guilty in Guilford County Superior Court to killing 26-year-old Cree Asia Smith around June 16, 2016.

Superior Court Judge David Hall sentenced Pendergrass to life in prison. As part of a plea deal with the state, Long also dismissed 10 other pending charges against him.

Family members of both Smith and Pendergrass were in the courtroom Monday afternoon. Pendergrass’ mother could be heard crying while Howard Neumann, Guilford County’s chief assistant district attorney, interviewed Greensboro police Det. Mike Matthews about Smith’s death.

Smith’s mother shook her head while attorneys for Pendergrass talked about his character.

