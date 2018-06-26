Greensboro offering home ownership resources and financial assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro helped residents with guidance for home ownership with a home buyers fair Tuesday.

The fair gave potential home buyers access to experts in banking, realty and community housing partners for questions.

The recent launch of Housing Connect GSO will offer that guidance with experts year-round.

Greensboro Neighborhood Housing Director Stan Wilson said that the new program assists families and individuals during the home buying process from start to finish.

“One of the key ways for families to build well is home ownership, so financially it’s critical. Also, the stability that families have in home ownership for children in terms of education, but when you look at neighborhoods and you’re creating more home ownership it makes for a more vibrant, stronger community,” Wilson said.

At no charge to the individual, people can take advantage of first-time home buyer classes an workshops that cover everything from budget management to mortgage financing. One-on-one counseling is available to guide people through the process and offer advice on city-funded loans.

The city is offering an increase of financial assistance for down payments and closing cost.

Down Payment & Closing Cost Assistance (DPA) can provide up to $10,000 as a five-year forgivable loan and 0 percent interest. An additional $5,000 bonus is available if the home is within the city’s redevelopment areas. Those areas are Arlington Park, Eastside Park, Gorrell Street, Ole Asheboro, Phillips Lombardy, South Elm Street and the Willow Oaks neighborhood.

Visit the city’s website for more information and how to apply for the program.