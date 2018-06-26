× Free screening of ‘Grease’ at LeBauer Park in Greensboro cancelled amid inclement weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The free screening of “Grease” that was planned for tonight at LeBauer Park has been cancelled due to possible inclement weather.

The event has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31 at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. It’s free and open to the public.

Cloudy skies with showers and thunders storms are expected Tuesday night with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Overnight, showers and thunderstorms are a possibility and skies will be cloudy. Lows will be in the upper-60’s.

“Grease” is a 1978 musical that focuses on the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school students in the 1950s.

Click here for more information on programs and events at the Greensboro Public Library.