Former NC middle school teacher who shared nude photos of students gets at least 10 years

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former Mooresville Middle School teacher and coach was sentenced in Iredell County Superior Court Monday to at least 10 years in prison for sexually exploiting young boys, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Clarence Earl “Chip” Pickard III, 31, of Mooresville, entered an “alford plea” for two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. An alford plea is treated as a guilty plea by the court system without the defendant admitting guilt.

Judge Angela Puckett gave Pickard a five to 11 year sentence for both of the first-degree counts. The sentences will run consecutively.

Pickard will also serve 15 years of supervised probation for the second-degree exploitation charges as part of a suspended sentence. He must also complete 100 hours of community service and register as a sex offender for 30 years.

