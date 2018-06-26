Community group wants new program to ‘Cure Violence’ in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- While Greensboro police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that took place Monday, some people in the community are already working to find ways to prevent this from happening again.

On Monday afternoon, a group met at Prestige Barber College on Philips Avenue to talk about a program they would like to see started in our community called “Cure Violence.”

The programs approach does not involve more policing, but changing the violent culture in high-crime communities. As part of the program, some people in communities would be trained to act as violence interrupters. Their job would be to keep the anger behind some of these violent acts from spreading.

“I think the way we have typically viewed violence is just a negative thing that happens in certain communities,” said Gene Blackmon, the director of the Barber College. “Actually, it's a health issue and when we treat it like a disease, I think we are able to really get to the root and really be able to cure violence.”

The group does want funding from the city, county and nonprofits to support the program. Right now though, they are not sure exactly how much it will cost. They are still doing an assessment to identify what areas in the city need this program the most.

Group members did say that there is evidence programs like this have worked in other cities like Durham.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower attended the meeting on Monday. She not only supports the idea, she is trying to get other officials behind the cause too.

“As council person of District 1, where there were two homicides yesterday, it is very troubling to me that the violence going on in our community is not being addressed so we have to begin addressing it as an epidemic situation,” Hightower said.