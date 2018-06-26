× Authorities provide update on investigation into crash that killed 3 Archdale family members

Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation are still investigating a crash that killed three Archdale family members and critically injured a fourth on June 19.

Tyrone Bova, 47, Holly Jo Bova, 43, and Haden Bova, 11, were killed in the crash in Scipio, Utah. Tyler Bova, 17, is still recovering in the hospital.

The Bova family was traveling in a Ford Fusion when it was hit head-on by a Porsche Cayenne that passed another vehicle and the driver did not immediately return to the proper lane.

On Tuesday, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said no charges have been filed and no evidence has been presented to the county attorney yet for consideration of charges.

Royce explain that, in Utah, if the driver of the Porsche is charged with an infraction first, the driver can plead guilty to that charge. But if there’s later evidence to support additional charges, no further charges can be filed because the driver already entered a plea in the case. So, investigators need to take time to be sure they’ve collected all evidence before going to the county attorney.

Royce said toxicology reports can take three to six weeks and no results have come back. However, Royce added that impairment is not suspected at this point.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in honor of Tyler and the Bova family members killed in the crash. Friends and family gathered to pray for Tyler and many signed a football helmet for him.