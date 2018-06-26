× Alamance County man sentenced to 78 months in prison on child pornography charge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An Alamance County man who pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography was sentenced today, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Samuel Dexter Ray, 60, of Snow Camp, pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to one count of receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by eight years of supervised release. Ray was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Investigators searched Ray’s home on Sept. 15, 2017, and seized several of his electronic devices. They found thousands of child pornography files on his laptop and storage devices, the release said. Ray downloaded the child pornography from the “dark web” and peer-to-peer file-sharing networks.

This case was investigated by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.