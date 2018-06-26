× A different Red Hen restaurant keeps getting angry messages from people confusing it with the one that booted Sarah Sanders

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. – A restaurant in Connecticut is facing backlash for actions of another restaurant of the same name.

WFSB reported that Old Saybrook’s Red Hen restaurant is feeling the heat after the Red Hen in Lexington, Va. refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders earlier this week.

Owner of the Red Hen in Old Saybrook, Shelley DeProto, said on Sunday that she and her employees have been getting non-stop messages.

People keep calling and leaving angry and hateful messages and social media posts, even though DeProto’s restaurant has no connection to the one in Virginia.

“I came to work and there were messages,” DeProto said. “There were over 50 messages by the time I walked in.”

DeProto said hundreds of people called, messaged, and made fake reservations her Old Saybrook restaurant.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted, “Last night, I was told by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia to leave because I work for POTUS and I politely left.”

Red Hen manager Marcy Vitagliano said she is also fielding a lot of the calls, calling them mean, unnecessary, and brutal.

“This is just a tiny little place that is just good. It’s just good. Our food is amazing. The service is great,” Vitagliano said. “It’s a single mom just trying to support her family and I can’t think of anything more worthwhile than that.”

DeProto said she is not sure what effect this will have on her business, but said she and her employees will continue to do what they do best, despite the misdirected anger.

She said she contacted several online sites about removing the false bad reviews, and has had some success.

DeProto said that she respects the Virginia restaurant’s right to refuse service, but emphasized she does not agree with the decision, saying that in the hospitality business, no one gets refused.