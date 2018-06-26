7-foot-long pet boa constrictor is on the loose after escaping enclosure in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A 7-foot long boa constrictor snake that weighs nearly 30 pounds is on the loose in the Piedmont.

The Burlington Times-News reported that the snake escaped her enclosure after it was mistakenly left unlocked early Sunday morning.

The nonvenomous snake, named Abaddon, was last seen near Saint Mark’s Church Road, according to the paper.

Wolf Massey posted about the problem on Facebook and two Alamance County animal control officials are looking for the snake.

They don’t believe it could have gone far because of the heat and may return home in search of water.

Officials are reminding people who live in the area to monitor any small pets while they are outside until the snake is found.

Anyone who finds it can call Alamance County Animal Control at (336) 570-6302.