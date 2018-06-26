3 great white sharks recently tracked near Myrtle Beach’s coast

MYRTLE BEACH. S.C. — Three great white sharks have recently been tracked in waters off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

Miss Costa is now the third white shark we’ve tracked past Myrtle Beach in last few weeks. She’s 12-feet-5 inches and weighs 1,668 pounds.

“She’s migrating north along with Hilton and Savannah,” the organization said on Facebook. “Last year, Miss Costa stopped at Nantucket while Hilton and Savannah pushed further north all the way to Nova Scotia.”

OCEARCH is a non-profit research organization that monitors the migratory patterns of sharks by attaching a satellite tag to the shark.

The tag sends coordinates of the shark’s position via satellite whenever the shark breaks the water’s surface.

Miss Costa was caught and tagged off the cost of Nantucket, Mass. In 2016.

Two other sharks are migrating along with Miss Costa, Savannah and Hilton.

Savannah is 8-foot-6 inches and weighs 460 pounds. Hilton is 12-feet-5 inches and weighs 1,326 pounds. Both were tracked off the South Carolina coast earlier this month.