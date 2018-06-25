Wendy’s manager, other employees accused of dealing meth from restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. – A manager and three other employees at a Wendy’s in Georgia are accused of dealing meth from the restaurant.

WSB reported that Zachary Jerome Donley, 27, Kristal Dawn Hogan, 32, Amanda Jean McCartney, 36 and Jeffery Levi Justus, 26, were arrested.

Authorities believe the suspects were dealing drugs from the restaurant in Cherokee County for months.

The meth was hidden in to-go cups where it was sold by employees and went unnoticed by other customers, according to authorities.

Cherokee County authorities said there was five employees at the restaurant that were not part of the drug operation, but couldn’t do anything about it because their manager was involved.