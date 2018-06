THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Video footage shows the moment a train in Thomasville hit a vehicle on the railroad tracks on Sunday morning.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and got out before the train hit. Nobody was hurt.

It happened shortly after 10:45 a.m. as the Norfolk Southern freight train went through Randolph Street near East Main Street.

The video footage has been provided by Virtual Railfan.