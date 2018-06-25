Surveillance video shows suspect break into Rockingham County store through ceiling, steal cash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Monday of a break-in at a local store.

The break-in happened at Pulliam’s Grocery, located at 1499 U.S. 29 Business, south of Reidsville, at 5:02 a.m. Monday.

The suspect entered the business through the ceiling, broke into gaming machines using a bolt cutter that was for sale at the business, removed the cash and used a sledgehammer to smash out the front glass door of the business to leave.

Anyone with information about this break-in is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232