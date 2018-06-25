Science and environment come together for students at Elon University’s Loy Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – It's called the "Students Discover Science Camp" and part of it is held at the perfect place to learn, Elon University's Loy Farm.

Elon researcher and professor Jen Hamel says it is where science and environment come together.

"We've got sustainable design,” Hamel said. “We've got wildlife research. We've got plant and insect research. We've got agricultural research and agricultural production happening. It's great."

Hamel literally puts the Alamance County students to work where they gather insects and work to identify them.

She says it gives them hands-on experiences and opens their eyes to different ways for students to do research.

For the students it is fun but important work. They are also traveled to other locations during the week-long camp. They studied DNA, storm water run-off and even took a tour of science labs at North Carolina State University.