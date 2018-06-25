Police on scene of shooting homicide investigation in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a homicide involving a deadly shooting in Greensboro on Monday.

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Freeman Mill Road and Florida Street.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A large police presence remained on the scene as of at least the early afternoon, including canine trackers.

At least a dozen people outside Smith Homes are watching as Greensboro police investigate. Florida Street east of Freeman Mill is closed off.

FOX8 is on the scene and will update this story and more information becomes available.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword “badboyz” and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.