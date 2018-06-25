× Person shot, critically injured at apartment complex in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot and critically injured in Guilford County Monday evening, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at Sumner Ridge Apartments, located at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane, just south of the Greensboro city limits.

One male victim is in critical condition.

Both Greensboro police and Guilford County deputies responded to the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if it is connected to other shootings Monday in Greensboro.