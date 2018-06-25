Greensboro police identify victim in fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released the identity of the victim in a Monday morning fatal shooting.

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Freeman Mill Road and Florida Street.

Darren Denard Herbin, 36, of Greensboro, was killed.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Greensboro police have not released information on what led up to the shooting but said multiple shots were fired in the area.