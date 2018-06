Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKEYE, Ariz. -- An Arizona family is warning others after finding several rattlesnakes in their pool noodles, KNXV reports.

The family said they found a large rattlesnake and its babies in two of their pool noodles that were leaning against the wall.

Professional snake relocator Greyson Getty said snakes typically seek out dark areas to hide.

Getty recommended keeping pool toys stored on an elevated shelf or in a plastic container with a lid.