Crews on scene of small plane crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash after a bad landing in Lexington.

Authorities were called to the Davidson County Airport shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday where a Steerman biplane aircraft flipped over while landing on runway 24.

Authorities said there were two people inside the plane, but names and conditions have not been released. There was at least one ambulance on the scene.

The airplane is registered to someone in Salisbury.

