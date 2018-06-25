Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front drifting across the state on Monday will bring scattered afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.

A few thunderstorms could contain heavy rain and produce damaging wind gust. Highs on Monday afternoon will be in the upper-80s.

Storms could develop as early as 4 p.m. along the Blue Ridge, but stronger storms in the Piedmont may occur later, between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The primary threat is damaging winds and flash flooding. The secondary threat is large hail.

Behind the cold front, Tuesday will be cooler and cloudy. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

After a slight break in the heat, Wednesday will be warmer. Look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Our temperatures will continue to climb as we head into Thursday and Friday. Both days will feature a slight chance for a scattered afternoon or evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 90s with highs in the low to mid 90s by Friday.