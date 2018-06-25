× 3 people injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person was critically injured and two others had minor injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers were called to North Cleveland Avenue between East 17th Street and New Hope Lane shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release.

Police said at least two of the victims were in a vehicle headed east on East 17th Street when somebody from another vehicle leaned out and started firing a gun.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries after being “grazed” by bullets, but a third victim is in critical condition. Police have not released his name.

Police said the victim who sustained a critical injury was taken to the hospital in a silver Ford Focus.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. Español:(336) 728.3904.