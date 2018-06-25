× 2 arrested for vehicle break-ins near Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested two people for multiple vehicle break-ins around the Four Seasons Town Centre area, according to a news release.

Justin Wright, 35, of Ruffin, and Whitney Hawkins, 25, of Browns Summit, face multiple counts of breaking and entering vehicles and larceny after breaking and entering.

Around 2 a.m. on June 25, officers witnessed Wright and Hawkins tampering with and breaking into multiple vehicles, the release said. Police approached and arrested both suspects without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected for both suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.