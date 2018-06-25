1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Margate on Cone apartments at 900 E. Cone Blvd. around 3:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene and the second victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and the identities of the victims have not been released.

Police say they are looking for a suspect.

36.111327 -79.779333