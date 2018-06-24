× Salisbury man wanted for murder after woman killed during attempted home invasion

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury man is wanted for murder after a woman was killed during an attempted home invasion, according to a press release.

On Sunday at about 2 a.m. Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 1425 North Long Street, Salisbury, to a report of shots fired into a residence. A 25-year-old woman was struck and injured by a bullet.

Deputies arrived and found Mirah Turner injured, and began rendering aid as EMS arrived.

Turner died of her injuries at the scene.

Turner was in her home with her mother when unknown suspects arrived suddenly, and attempted to force their way into the home, the press release said.

Turner tried to close the door, and a suspect fired multiple shots into the residence, striking Turner.

During the course of this investigation, 25-year-old Witt Darnell Alexander Jr., of Salisbury was identified as a suspect in the case.

The other suspect (s) has yet to be identified as the investigation continues.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling on Witt Alexander.

Deputies are currently searching for Alexander, and are seeking information about this investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case are asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, SSG R. Mahaley (704) 216-8711 or Crime Stoppers 1-866- 639-5245.