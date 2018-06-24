× Possible drowning at Charlotte lake, search underway

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Steele Creek Division Lake Patrol is investigating a possible drowning at Lake Wylie, WSOC reported.

A 911 call regarding a possible drowning in the 9000 block of Nine Eagles Lane came in around 2:16 a.m., according to officials.

Lake Patrol officials said the initial investigation revealed that four individuals were on a boat at a sandbar when an adult male jumped or fell in the water.

The Charlotte Fire Department, the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the York County Sheriff’s Office’s Lake Unit responded to the scene as well.

Officials said a search is currently underway. No other information has been released.