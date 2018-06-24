× One person killed, three others injured in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday night.

Police responded to the report of a wreck in the 4400 Block of Country Club Road around 11 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet, driven by Justin Jones, 23, of Winston-Salem, was heading southwest on Country Club Road. The only passenger in this vehicle was Latrice Jowers, 29, of Winston-Salem.

A Honda CRV driven by Linda Morrison, 69, of Winston-Salem, was heading northeast on Country Club Road.

For unknown reasons at this time, the Chevrolet crossed over into the Honda’s lane of travel and into the path of the Honda. Both vehicles collided in the northeast lane.

As a result of this accident a second accident occurred.

A Ford Mustang, driven by Jeffrey Konczal, 63, of Winston-Salem was traveling southwest on Country Club Road.

A moped driven by James Defreitas, 62, of Winston-Salem was heading southwest on Country Club Road. Konczal had pulled over due to the first accident to render aid. As he opened the driver’s door, the moped collided into the door.

Jowers died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

Jones was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Morrison and Defreitas were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Konczal was not injured.

The 4400-4500 block of Country Club Road was closed for approximately six hours.