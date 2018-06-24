× One dead, 6 others injured during fight at a birthday party in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — Seven people were shot in Sanford at a birthday party early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Sanford Police Department.

Sanford Police responded to the 100 block of Carthage Street in reference to someone being shot.

Upon arrival, police located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The gunshot victims were taken to Central Carolina Hospital by personal vehicles before emergency workers arrived.

Seven victims — all from Sanford — were identified at Central Carolina Hospital Emergency room:

Travis Jamarian Mclean, 27, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced deceased at Central Carolina Hospital.

Malika Tyshae Harris, 25, sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Savon Khalili Rollins, 24, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

Joseph James Roscoe, 24, sustained a gunshot wound to the foot.

Travis Maurice Mclaughlin, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Tasha Tejuana McDonald, 41, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Dominique Devonn Williams, 20, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs.

The shooting happened during a fight that occurred at a birthday party being held at the Sanford Latin Dance Studio located at 109 S. Steele St. in Sanford.

The Sanford Latin Dance Studio was rented to Aaron Cotten for a birthday party.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. the partygoers made their way to the streets where the fight broke out. Unknown suspect(s) then opened fire.

This case is currently under investigation by the Sanford Police Department Investigative Division.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at (919) 775-8268