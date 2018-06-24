× North Carolina man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s baby from Alamance County home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old Alamance County boy, which activated a brief Amber Alert on Saturday.

Michael Brandon Williams, 30, of Cary, is accused of taking his ex-girlfriend’s child from the mother’s home in the Green Level community in Alamance County.

Deputies responded to a call about a possible abduction at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. An Amber Alert was activated, but has since been cancelled.

Deputies said the suspect is not the child’s father and did not have a weapon.

The child was taken to a UNC hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after passing out at a street festival in Graham, according to officials.

Deputies said the child was with a man matching the suspect’s description. The suspect has since been charged with first-degree kidnapping.

The condition of the child has not been released.